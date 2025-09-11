A popular car and air show will return to a Northamptonshire airfield next weekend – here’s everything you need to know about the event...

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props will take place over the weekend of Saturday September 20 and Sunday September 21 at Sywell Aerodrome.

The iconic event will see a whole host of different shows and activities across the weekend, plus live music, a vintage funfair and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the event including what’s on, parking and tickets...

Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props returns next weekend. (Picture from the 2022 by Kirsty Edmonds).

What’s on

For aerial displays, The Great War Display Team will be taking to the air during the weekend event. The display includes Great War aircraft including Triplanes, SE5’s an Avro 504 and Junkers CL1 and is choreographed and precisely flown to mimic the chaos of a dynamic WW1 dogfight.

There will also be a Lancaster Bomber flypast on both days of the event – between 11.55am and 12.05pm on Saturday and then between 12.55pm and 1.05pm on Sunday.

On the ground, there will be more than 75 historic racing cars and motorcycles providing action across the weekend. There will be a host of races from pre-war to F1 single seaters on the racing runway.

Visitors can expect car and air shows. (Picture by Kirsty Edmonds from the 2022 show).

Team Classic Suzuki will also be displaying the winning bike following their victory in the Classic Superbike Manx GP.

Street Car shoutouts will also take place on the racing runway with nearly 40 of the UK’s "most outrageous” Street Rods and Dragsters.

Organisers say: “This year will see some new cars as well as old favourites that have tweaked those mighty V8 engines for yet more power from old favourites and plenty of new cars to produce even more smoke more noise and yet another spectacular display from the Street Car Shootouts at Sywell Classic – Pistons and Props.”

Classic clubs for cars and bikes will be hosted across the weekend, whereby like minded enthusiasts can showcase their vehicles alongside each other. Submit your classic clubs application here.

Honda will be on hand during the weekend to allow visitors to sit on and experience riding some of their new bikes in a safe and controlled environment. The free ride scheme requires advanced booking here.

There will be a vintage funfair at the event with a full range of traditional Victorian rides dating back to the 1800s.

Confirmed live music acts for 2025 include: Slick as a Chicken, The T100s and Little Dave and The Sun Sessions.

Best dressed awards for ladies and gentlemen will also take place across the weekend.

Camping and parking

Camping is available at the event, with toilets and showering facilities on site.

Advanced family weekend camping tickets (for three adults) are priced at £150, including entrance to the event for the duration of the weekend. Single occupancy camping tickets are priced at £75.

On the gate family weekend camping is £170 and single occupancy weekend camping is £95.

Camping check in is between 2pm and 6.30pm on Friday September 19 or between 8am and 9.45am on Saturday. Campers are asked to vacate by 11am on Monday September 22.

Day visitors can park on site for free.

Tickets and opening times

Day tickets bought in advance (up to the afternoon of Friday September 19) are priced at £18 per adult, per day. Under 15s are free.

On the gate single day tickets are priced at £25 per adult. Visitors paying on the gate are asked to bring cash as signal for the card machine is limited.

Gates open at 10am on both days. On Saturday the event will close at 5.30pm and on Sunday it will be 5pm.

Find out more and book tickets on the Sywell Classic website.