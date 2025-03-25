Support this charity’s first event to raise vital funds for the homeless community across Northampton
The United African Association was formed to advise, support, advocate and represent organisations and individuals within the African community.
As part of this important work, the team assists those without somewhere to live and believed now was the right time to organise their first large-scale fundraiser to sustain the support they offer.
Pedro Duarte became the project coordinator for the United African Association at the beginning of last year, a decade on from when the group was established in 2014.
“We mainly support the African community here in Northamptonshire, as well as people from other backgrounds as well,” Pedro told the Chronicle & Echo.
They help attendees develop a sense of community in the county to tackle loneliness, which is encouraged by providing a place they can visit, meet others and do useful activities.
Their food bank currently supports around 100 households and they offer other activities, such as swimming, upkeep at an allotment, cooking and the job club.
The other side of the team’s work is dealing with homelessness and providing accommodation to those who are not eligible for support. These individuals are assisted with food, accommodation and securing a job.
“We helped a lady sleeping in the train station,” said Pedro. “Her documentation was in order but she lost her job, couldn’t find another and came knocking at our door.
“We provided her accommodation for a few days and then started work on getting a new job. She managed to get it, she moved out and is now taking care of herself.”
The team is also proud to support those suffering from domestic abuse, particularly when they have come to the UK with an abusive partner and they have no one else to turn to.
Talking about the group’s upcoming fundraiser from 6pm until 9pm on Saturday (March 29), Pedro said: “It’s not sustainable to pay for homeless people to stay somewhere – we do it when there is no other solution and it’s not something we do long-term.”
The hope is that the money raised will enable them to sustain providing short-term accommodation to those who need it most.
The event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Africa through traditional dance and drumming performances.
Attendees are welcome to join in with a drum circle, and will also enjoy dinner and entertainment from a traditional dance music group. The hope is that people will leave the fundraiser knowing more about the vital work of the United African Association.
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £4 for children aged 13 to 17. Children aged 12 and under are welcome to attend the fundraiser for free.
