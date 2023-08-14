News you can trust since 1931
Summer fete at St Christopher's Care Home in Northampton, its first major fundraiser for four years

St. Christopher's Care Home in Northampton's Abington Park Crescent will be holding its first major fundraiser for four years on Saturday 19 August.
By Caroline MorrisContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday 19 August, St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent, Northampton will be holding a Summer Fete between 1 - 4 p.m. in their four acres of landscaped grounds.

This charity has been caring for the elderly for 70 years this year and the Summer Fete will be their first major fundraiser for four years.

BBC Radio Northampton Presenter Martin Heath will be Opening the Fete at 1 p.m.

There will be a variety of stalls, singers and dancers, an art exhibition, wartime display, crafts, children's games and face painting, burgers and hot dogs, tea and cakes and much more.

Admission is £1, under 12's free. The Fete is a cash only event. Parking is in Abington Park Crescent.

