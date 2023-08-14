Summer fete at St Christopher's Care Home in Northampton, its first major fundraiser for four years

On Saturday 19 August, St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent, Northampton will be holding a Summer Fete between 1 - 4 p.m. in their four acres of landscaped grounds.

This charity has been caring for the elderly for 70 years this year and the Summer Fete will be their first major fundraiser for four years.

BBC Radio Northampton Presenter Martin Heath will be Opening the Fete at 1 p.m.

There will be a variety of stalls, singers and dancers, an art exhibition, wartime display, crafts, children's games and face painting, burgers and hot dogs, tea and cakes and much more.