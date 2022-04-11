Street food, sweet treats and music at Northampton Spring Artisan Market IN PICTURES

Following the success of the Christmas market at Elliotts’ Rectory Farm in Moulton, the farm decided to host a Spring Artisan Market last weekend.

The market took place from Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 10 with a variety of locally produced street food, sweet treats and handmade gifts on offer.

Farm owner, Sarah Elliott, said: "We are passionate about supporting local and looking after the environment so we have worked hard to bring together local businesses who share these values.”

‘Mouthwatering’ burgers were served up by Feast Charcoal Grill and Gurkha Streetfood sold curries, noodles and momos.

The Brew caravan cafe was additionally on hand to serve a range of hot drinks and home baked treats as crowds were entertained with live music performed by Tu-Kay & Ryan plus friends.

There were a selection of food trucks serving street food, pies, cheese and chocolate as well as a bar and stalls selling handmade gifts, soaps and art.

Keep up to date with events at Elliotts’ Rectory Farm by visiting https://elliottsrectoryfarm.co.uk/.

