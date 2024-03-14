Steve is sleeping under the stars to raise money for homeless veterans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve, who is Same Day Operations Manager at Hannington-based Xtra Express Logistics, is showing his supporting for the event, which has been organised by the Royal British Legion to support 6,000 vulnerable veterans. Steve will be sleeping out under the stars in his own garden in Northampton to help raise money and awareness.

He said: “This is a cause which is really close to my heart, so I want to raise as much money as possible.

“My Grandad served during the war, and I do a lot to support the Royal British Legion, so this was very personal for me.

Steve Davies from Xtra Express Logistics

“I was given a tent free of charge by Alan Day, a very kind-hearted person on Facebook Marketplace from Milton Keynes, and I’m looking forward to getting involved.”

Steve has worked for Xtra Express Logistics for 11 years and says the support he has received from his colleagues has been overwhelming.

He said: “They’ve been brilliant and I am very grateful. They have made donations and really helped me on my way towards my fundraising target.”

To show your support for the Great Tommy Sleepout visit www.facebook.com/donate/1081130819591866/.