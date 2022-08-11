Spring Boroughs Festival returns to Northampton this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family fun day festival returns to Northampton this weekend and organisers have lots planned for attendees.

The Spring Boroughs Festival will take place across the estate on Saturday (August 13) from midday until 4pm.

Organisers say there is something for everyone, from donkey rides to birds of prey, reptiles and a city farm.

The circus school at a previous year's Spring Boroughs Festival.

Councillor Danielle Stone who represents the ward said: “This is a great day out. We are so proud that Spring Boroughs hosts this event.

“It brings everyone together. Mums, dads, grandparents, children and young people. There is a lot to see and do for everyone.

“We would like to thank our funders, the Town Council, and Community Foundation; and all the volunteers that help make this happen.”

What else is on during the festival?

Music will be provided by the Ambletunes jazz band on the stage by Castle Hill Church. The African Drummers will be in the Community Garden and Terry’s music will be outside the Life Centre.

Chalk Lane Car park is hosting the police, fire service, waste education, fairground rides, the vaccination bus and more.

Strolling players from the past will be telling stories about some of the famous characters from the area.

There will also be magic, circus skills and craft activities for children.