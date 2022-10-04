Spooktacular Halloween activities at Northampton’s Delapré Abbey this October half term

Delapré Abbey invites you to have a fun-filled October with a variety of new tours, Halloween activities and more.

The Delapré Spooktacular is making a return to the abbey on Sunday, October 30. Watch out for fearsome creatures and ghostly apparitions from the historic abbey’s past as you follow the pumpkin themed trail through the house before collecting a trick or treat goodie bag.

In the run-up to Halloween, pumpkin carving will also be taking place in the Walled Garden. Pumpkins and tools are provided - just bring along your creepy creative ideas.

Photo of Delapre Abbey by Kirsty Edmonds.

Chief executive at the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust Richard Clinton said: “All of us here at Delapré Abbey are looking forward to bringing the county a fun-filled programme of events this October.

“Our wonderful volunteers are presenting a variety of new tours this month for the public to enjoy.”

Children are also invited to join Preacher the Storyteller for family friendly spooky stories on Thursday, October 27 from 11.30am.

The adults have not been forgotten this Spooktober. The Unusual Happenings tour enables you to explore Delapré Abbey’s paranormal past on a special tour about the strange happenings that have been reported during its turbulent history, including tales of nuns, objects with a mind of their own and a peculiar Georgian gentleman. This special tour will take place on Sunday, October 16 and Sunday, October 30 at 3pm.

It is the final month to visit the exhibition ‘Joan Wake the pioneer: her passion and her legacy.’ Discover all about Joan Wake, her life and how she campaigned to save Delapré Abbey from demolition in 1954. At the beginning of September, Courteenhall lent a painting of Joan Wake to Delapré Abbey for the remainder of the exhibition.

Managing partner at Courteenhall Estate Johnny Wake said: “Without her, Northamptonshire would not have the full knowledge of its rich history.

“We have Joan Wake to thank for Delapré Abbey still being here today amongst other things, and we are immensely proud of her.”

As part of the October programme, Robert Vaughan is returning after popular demand to deliver another one of his Underground Northampton talks on the history of medieval cellars and vaults throughout the town centre and their connection to the Abbey.

The Medieval Tour on Sunday, October 9 will also give you an insight into Delapré Abbey when it operated as a Cluniac Nunnery during historic events such as The Black Death and the Battle of Northampton.

Join the Abbey on Friday, October 14 for traditional Oktoberfest celebrations with live music, steins, Bavarian food, fancy dress and party games.

Classics on the Lawn and the heritage tours that were due to take place on September 10 and September 11 have been rescheduled for Sunday, October 16 from 11am to 3pm. All tickets and passes sold for the event will be honoured for the new date.