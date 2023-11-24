Spider-Man Tom Holland offers fans opportunity to join him at The Brothers Trust fundraising gala

Fans in Northampton are being urged to enter the global competition.

Tom Holland has encouraged his fans to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to attend The Brothers Trust fundraising gala in London and take part in his Posh Pub Quiz.

Tom, who achieved global fame after appearing as Spider-Man in six Marvel movies, explained to his followers on Instagram how they could win tickets to his gala, with flights to London from anywhere in the world, a three-night stay in a plush London hotel, a photo-op with Tom, plus £1,500 spending money – as part of a ‘dream adventure’ for some lucky winners.

All fans need do is enter The Brothers Trust’s Sweepstake by December 3 at 11.59pm for a chance to visit London from 7 to 9 March 2024. Grace Harvey has already won two tickets and there are more up for grabs.

Fans are being offered the chance to meet Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

The Brothers Trust was founded in 2017 by Tom and his parents and is ably supported by his three younger brothers, Sam, Harry and Paddy. The Trust looks to support charities who might struggle to be heard and to raise funds. Since 2020, The Brothers Trust has granted more than $3 million to charities across the world.

Among the recipients of the grants already distributed includes DEBRA, a charity supporting young people suffering with the excruciating and life limiting skin disease called Epidermolysis Bulosa (EB). Their contributions helped to establish a new topical healing gel that was approved in the UK in August.

A significant grant was also made to Parenting Empowered Autistic Kids (PEAK), which works tirelessly to enable autistic children to secure school placements and to access all levels of support they are entitled to.

Tom says: “It is heartening to see the positive outcomes of the charities we are able to assist, and we are so grateful to our supporters who make this possible.

“Our community is wonderful, and I can’t thank them enough for their kindness and generosity. Our Sweepstakes revenue really does change peoples’ lives. And the whole Holland family loves meeting our winners."

The Sweepstake closes on 3 December at 11:59pm EST. To secure entry to the Sweepstakes, supporters may donate to the charity via this link: https://brotherstrust.rallyup.com/2024gala.