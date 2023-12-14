Social Inclusion hub celebrates six months of operation

A social inclusion hub based in Corby, is celebrating six months since officially opening its doors, helping young people to regain control of their academic pathway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since it opened in June 2023, Northampton Saints Foundation's Engage Hub, based at Stewart and Lloyds Rugby Football Club, has been fundamental in providing emotional and social development opportunities to 26 young people in the Corby community. These individuals, face various challenges in their academic journeys, from mental health issues, attainment challenges, behavioural problems and traumas, which can affect their education.

Of those individuals, six have successfully progressed back into the education system, demonstrating the positive impact of the Engage Hub on academic reintegration. 13 students remain enrolled in the current academic year and seven have gone on to other initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past six months, the Engage Hub has delivered 1,094 sessions in the academic past year 2022/2023, helping individuals to grow and create memorable experiences, helping them to see the positives in everyday life. Activities have included visits to the farm, trampoline park, climbing centre and mini golf, which contribute to the holistic development of the participants.

Most Popular

Corby Hub opening

Each young person works closely with Foundation staff, their referrer and supportive network, to complete a progression passport that is specific to addressing their needs and challenges.

Hugh Clewes, Engage Operations Manager said "We couldn’t be happier with how the first six months have gone and the positive outcomes that have been achieved. We have integrated students back into school who were not attending at all. We have given the students new opportunities and allowed them to try new things. Additionally, students who struggled socially make a whole new group of friends.”

The hub's grand opening in June 2023 was attended by the Mayor of Corby, Councillor Leanne Buckingham, Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, and the Foundation's ambassador, Jack Fleckney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the start of the new academic year in September 2023, the Engage programme overall, which has hubs in Northampton, Corby, Milton Keynes and Ipswich has supported 94 students and remains dedicated in its aim to give every person the chance for a positive future.

Engage activity to help see the positives in everyday life

Northampton Saints Foundation would like to say thank you to their grant providers and supporters who are helping to fund our Engage programme delivery in Corby, including, Jack Fleckney, Always a Chance, Edith Murphy Foundation, Wooden Spoon, Corby Town Council and Northamptonshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner.