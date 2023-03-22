Sneak peek of Silverstone's new Scalextric track ahead of its opening over Easter

The replica track is almost 25 metres in total

A new Scalextric track of the British Grand Prix circuit has been unveiled at Silverstone – and members of the public will soon get to try it out.

Determined drivers can compete to take the chequered flag on the iconic Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit, which has been recreated by Scalextric specialists for the new exciting exhibit ‘On Track’ that enables visitors and motorsport fans to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.

The latest attraction to be unveiled at Silverstone Museum features a detailed depiction of the world famous Silverstone Circuit and includes all the modern architectural elements surrounding the track including the Wing and The Silverstone Museum.

From April 1 – April 16, racing fanatics will get to enjoy the world famous track’s realistic replica, which is almost 25 metres in total.

Search ‘Silverstone Museum’ to find out more.

Below are pictures of the Scalextric track, as taken at the new attraction’s launch event.

1 . Silverstone's new Scalextric track Take a look at the new attraction unveiled at the race circuit. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

