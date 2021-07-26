Sixfields Funfair in pictures: All smiles as thrill seekers enjoy popular fairground rides in Northampton

Thrill seekers flocked to Northampton's fair to enjoy the first weekend with no lockdown restrictions since March 2020.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer was down at the £1.50 funfair in Sixfields on Saturday (July 24) snapping people getting their kicks on all the classic rides.

Riders were pictured on the dodgems, flying swings, twisters and more.

The fair is in town until August 1.

