Sister hopes second fundraiser will be as successful as the first in memory of ‘incredible’ brother

A passionate sister hopes her upcoming festive fundraiser will be just as successful as the first in memory of her “incredible” brother.

Back in July, Natalie Wood hosted her first event in aid of Northamptonshire Mind as she is passionate about starting important conversations surrounding mental health.

Natalie has struggled with her own issues since the age of 15, which has included attempting to take her own life twice and an alcohol addiction.

After a mental health crisis in March 2019, Natalie is proud to have been sober for more than six years and her mental health has never been stronger.

Sadly, Natalie Wood’s younger brother Sam, who fought a long battle with mental health challenges and addiction, lost his fight in March 2023 aged 30.

Natalie previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “He left behind three young boys. Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realised. Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatised male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken.

“No one chooses to become an alcoholic. More support is needed to address the underlying reasons why someone turns to alcohol in the first place. For Sam and me, it was unresolved trauma and grief.”

All of this fuelled Natalie’s desire to take action and convey the message that no one should ever feel like they are not enough, which is why she hosted the first fundraiser for Mind.

With a £1,000 fundraising target and the aim of raising awareness of the connection between alcohol and mental health struggles, Natalie smashed her goal with a total of £3,102.

Following its success, Natalie immediately began planning a second fundraiser for Christmas time and it is now fast approaching.

A winter wonderland shopping experience is taking place at The Elgar Centre from 3pm until 7pm on November 15, with live rock choir music, Santa visits for just £1 per child, more than 30 local businesses, kids entertainment including face painting and glitter tattoos, refreshments, hot food vans, a raffle and tombola.

Natalie said: “The first one was so much better than anticipated and raised much more than hoped for. I love Christmas and wanted to do a festive edition. There are so many people involved again, it’s amazing.

“Mental health means something to them and they all care about the reason behind it. This event is to make sure no one feels alone.”

Natalie has set a £1,000 fundraising target again and hopes to bring light to serious topics with a festive event like this, which she hopes will encourage people to speak up about their experiences, feelings and emotions.

As she wanted to go one step further, Natalie has also set up a mental health support group called Light After Dark. The long-term plan is to establish her own charity.

“One of the biggest ways I’ve been able to heal myself is by being open about my mental health, past and trauma,” said Natalie. “I wanted to create somewhere for other people to feel that way in a safe space.”

The first support group was hosted at The Eccentric Englishman, and representatives from other mental health organisations and charities were in attendance.

Natalie continued: “The Light After Dark support group shines a light on mental health and makes sure no one feels alone.

“I’m hoping to do it every two weeks, and it’s in the evening from 6.30pm to 8pm so people can attend when they get home from work.

“I’ve made it very clear to people that I’m not a counsellor or a therapist, but talking has helped me. It’s a real and raw place and if it helps one person, it’s made so much difference.”

Anyone interested can stay up to date with the Light After Dark mental health support group by following its Facebook page.

For more information on Natalie’s upcoming Christmas fundraiser, visit the event’s Facebook page here.