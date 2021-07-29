Silverstone to host 30th anniversary of The Classic festival this weekend

Silverstone will host The Classic this weekend.

A three-day classic car festival will be held at Northamptonshire’s Silverstone Circuit this weekend.

The Classic - celebrating its 30th anniversary this year - will take place from Friday (July 30) until Sunday (August 1).

Fans will get to enjoy retro races plus massive displays of cherished classic cars from yesteryear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

The event is also bursting with activities to amuse all those seeking a fun-fuelled weekend in the mid-summer sunshine, such as fairground rides, shopping and live music.

For those whose passions are fired by all the incredible cars on show, a wide range of driving experiences are also on offer at The Classic.

The event’s charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, is also offering ‘behind the wheel’ simulators as part of its fundraising activity.

Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events, said: “While the spectacular line-up of historic racing will always be at the heart of The Classic festival, it’s all the accompanying family entertainment that makes it such a fabulous all-round weekend, and this summer’s perfect high-octane staycation.”

All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission starting at £47. The price of a three-day weekend ticket is £125.

Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from £6.

All tickets for The Classic include admission to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, the Shift and Drift Zone as well as much of the family entertainment on offer including funfair rides and driving experiences.