Silverstone named third best F1 circuit worldwide, beating Spa and Suzuka

With the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix happening this Saturday (March 2), anticipation is bubbling for another thrilling season filled with twists and turns.
By Clara TContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:15 GMT
One simply can’t overlook the beautifully designed tracks which have played a pivotal role in the racing drama over the last decades. But which F1 tracks stand out as the greatest and most unmissable for fans?

To rank the circuits fairly, the experts at BestBettingSites.com considered a wide array of factors including venue capacity, circuit layout, lap record, max speed, and many more.

Top 15 greatest F1 tracks of all time revealed

Top 10 greatest F1 tracks
    Rank

    Circuit

    Average attendance per day

    No. of turns

    Lap length (km)

    Max Speed (km/h)

    % of laps at full throttle

    Final score (/10)

    1

    Monza Circuit, Italy

    112,216

    17

    5.793

    350

    84%

    9.05

    2

    Imola Circuit, Italy

    43,333

    19

    4.909

    350

    84%

    8.69

    3

    Circuit Silverstone, UK

    160,000

    18

    5.891

    329.5

    70%

    8.51

    4

    Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia

    47,667

    27

    6.174

    330

    79%

    7.84

    5

    Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

    126,667

    19

    7.004

    319.6

    70%

    7.75

    6

    Suzuka Circuit, Japan

    66,667

    18

    5.807

    328

    66%

    7.47

    7=

    Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

    28,333

    20

    6.003

    337

    75%

    7.42

    7=

    Red Bull Ring, Austria

    101,333

    10

    4.318

    327.4

    79%

    7.42

    9

    Albert Park, Australia

    104,779

    16

    5.278

    250

    65%

    7.21

    10=

    Nurburgring, Germany

    44,000

    15

    5.148

    316

    74%

    7.19

    10=

    Interlagos Circuit, Brazil

    78,667

    15

    4.309

    331

    64%

    7.19

    12

    Miami International Autodrome, US

    80,985

    19

    5.412

    320

    58%

    7.15

    13

    Circuit of the Americas, US

    146,667

    20

    5.513

    325.3

    59%

    7.09

    14

    Circuit Paul Ricard, France

    66,667

    14

    5.842

    343

    58%

    7.03

    15

    Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands

    101,667

    14

    4.259

    330.7

    55%

    6.91

    BestBettingSites.com can reveal that Monza Circuit, Italy is the greatest F1 circuit with an impressive high score of 9.05/10. Fabled as the ‘temple of speed’, drivers spend 84% of lap time on full throttle with maximum speeds hitting a mind-boggling 350 km/h, due to its iconic blend of long straights and high-speed corners. Having hosted the most grand prix (72 races!) since the World Championships began, the historic track has been a witness to incredible wins, including McLaren’s 1-2 in 2021 with Daniel Ricciardo.

    Taking second place is Imola, scoring a remarkable 8.69/10. Weaving through 19 turns, the 4.9 km Italian track which runs counter-clockwise has produced exhilarating races over the years, with a lap record time of 1:15:484 - one of the quickest on the F1 calendar.

    The Silverstone Circuit ranks third (8.51/10), with the 2023 British Grand Prix being the second best-attended race on record, reaching a whopping attendance of over 480,000 per day on average. Boasting a huge capacity of 160,000 and a lap length of 5.891 km, Max Verstappen currently holds the lap record at 1:27:097, which he set in 2020. Races at Silverstone are also relatively unpredictable with over two-thirds (62%) of races ending with winners who didn’t start on pole.

    Billed as the world’s fastest street circuit, one of the youngest F1 tracks Jeddah Street Circuit, Saudi Arabia, comes fourth (7.84/10). Despite featuring 27 quick, sinuous bends - the most of any circuit - racers have clocked unbelievable top speeds of over 330 km/h with more than three quarters (79%) of laps spent on full throttle.

    Rounding off the top five greatest F1 tracks is Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps (7.75/10). The longest on the F1 calendar at 7.004 km - twice the length of Monaco’s which ranks last (5.30/10) - Spa’s undulating terrain and dramatic elevation changes makes it one of the trickiest yet exhilarating circuits to race on, pushing drivers’ skills and acumen to the limits.

