Silverstone driveway parking could cost £145 a day at this year's British GP

From Wimbledon and Silverstone to the British Open and the Community Shield, we’re spoilt for choice with some of the biggest summer sporting events in the UK.

Brits are well-known for their passion for sports. More than 32 million adults have ditched work for a sporting event Two million people have even admitted to missing their child’s birth to watch or go to a match.

If you're planning to drive to a big event this summer, parking your car can be tricky. Especially since you need to look out for streets reserved for permit holders.

The good news? Local residents are renting their own driveways as a side hustle – but they can be on the expensive side if you’re not careful.

Silverstone Entrance

For example, motorists making their way to Wembley for this year’s Community Shield clash might pay up to £361 to park their car.

So, how can you avoid splashing out all that cash?

By looking at JustPark data around some of 2024's biggest sporting competitions in the UK, cinch, the faff-free way to buy a car online, has revealed the least (and most) expensive parking spaces close to the events.

Silverstone

Have a soft spot for speed and rumbling engines? The F1 is back at Silverstone this summer, with the British Grand Prix taking place from 4 July to 7 July.

If you have tickets for the race, bear in mind that taxis and rideshare vehicles aren’t allowed to stop, drop off or pick up fans at the circuit. So, bringing your own car and hiring a private driveway in the area is probably a sensible option.

Renting a nearby driveway for the day can set you back at least £25 and, at most, £145. But if you want a pole-position spot for your vehicle, leaving it a stone’s throw away from the circuit will cost you £63.

Wimbledon

This year’s Wimbledon tournament will take place from 1 July to 14 July, with the likes of Jannik Sinner and Emma Raducanu looking to etch their name into tennis history.

Finding parking for two weeks straight is no easy feat, so renting a private driveway could be the way forward.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: “If you’re into your aces, serves and backhands, going to Wimbledon is a dream come true.

“Planning to drop off your car on a resident’s driveway? According to our findings, you can expect the average daily fare to range from £21 to £45. But if some of the cheapest options are too much of a trek, picking a spot nearer the courts will cost you a bit more. The closest parking space will set you back £63.

“What about the most expensive spot? Parking in the priciest driveway near Wimbledon will cost you £167. This means that if you’re attending the entire tournament, you will end up spending more than £2,300.”

England vs West Indies

Due to take place from 10 July to 14 July at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the England vs West Indies test match will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Lord’s gates open at 9am and the game set to start at 11am, you’ll want to get your parking duties sorted by 8am to enjoy the full experience. The ground then closes at 8.30pm, or two hours after the close of play.

“Based on our findings, renting a private driveway for the duration of the event will set you back £14 minimum,” Sheehan said.

“The least pocket-friendly option available will amount to £86, which is just a few pounds more than what you can expect to pay for the parking spot that’s closest to the venue (£83).”

Community Shield

Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Manchester United bring one of football’s fiercest derbies back to Wembley on 10 August.

Renting a private driveway for the big game might be the best chance of parking your vehicle near the stadium.

The most expensive option will cost you an eye-watering £361, but you can also find spots that start from a more affordable £10. Parking closest to the stadium is on the pricier side, with the nearest driveway costing £167.

With a drive of almost 200 miles from Manchester to Wembley, making sure you’ve got a parking spot booked at the other end is essential.

British Open Golf and Women’s Open

If you have tickets to see Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy putt for pars, birdies and eagles at the British Open Golf from 14 July to 21 July, reserving a parking space in a local’s driveway can set you back as little as £3 for the whole day. Who said golf is a costly sport to play and follow?

Of course, there are more expensive options around Royal Troon Golf Club that will charge you up to £159 – although the closest spot is priced at a reasonable £50.

More interested in visiting St Andrews the following month? The Women’s Open, which runs from 22 August to 25 August, is the most budget-friendly event you can drive to this summer.

The most you can expect to pay for parking your car in a private driveway is £46, with the nearest spot to the world-famous course costing a mere £21 for the full golfing day (6am-7pm).

Pick your spot (and your sport)

Whatever floats your boat, from football and cricket to golf, tennis and motor racing, there’s something for all sporting tastes this summer.

If you’re going to the event by car, check out your parking options in advance to secure the perfect spot for your motor.