Silverstone Circuit named 2nd “most beautiful” F1 racetrack in study

The study, conducted by the team at Genting Casino, looked at the number of Instagram posts for each F1 circuit as well as the proportion of reviews using the words “beautiful”, “stunning”, and ‘“gorgeous” to reveal the most beautiful Formula One race tracks in the world.

2023’s Most Beautiful Formula 1 Race Tracks:

Rank Circuit Track Capacity Instagram Posts Percentage of "beautiful" Reviews Percentage of "Stunning" Reviews Percentage of "Gorgeous" Reviews Index Score 1 Circuit of the Americas 120,000 127,803 6.09% 0.36% 0.73% 8.00 2 Silverstone Circuit 160,000 855,939 0.66% 0.79% 0.13% 7.13 3 Red Bull Ring 105,000 191,330 4.90% 1.40% 0.00% 6.38 4 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve 100,000 21,077 5.86% 0.37% 0.24% 6.25 5 Yas Marina Circuit 60,000 133,916 2.64% 1.06% 0.14% 6.13 6 Hungaroring 70,000 160,094 1.05% 0.35% 0.35% 5.75 6 Autodromo Nazionale di Monza 118,865 41,535 2.46% 0.21% 0.21% 5.75 8 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 140,700 14,759 0.79% 0.47% 0.16% 5.63 9 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 70,000 24,824 6.26% 1.72% 0.00% 5.38 10 Bahrain International Circuit 70,000 72,394 2.87% 0.25% 0.12% 5.00

2023's Most Beautiful Race Tracks

When it comes to the most beautiful Formula One tracks in 2023, the Circuit of the Americas ranks first, scoring 8 out of 10. The US’s first purpose-built F1 track, the 3.4-mile-long circuit, is home to an amphitheatre used to hold concerts and an observation tower with views of downtown Austin, Texas. The circuit takes the top spot thanks to its proportion of “gorgeous” and “beautiful” reviews, taking first and second place for the factors, respectively.

Silverstone Circuit takes second place as 2023’s most beautiful race track. The track started as an airfield in World War Two and was adapted into a rudimentary circuit in 1948 using hay bales and oil drums to mark the track. Scoring 7.13 out of 10, Silverstone has the highest number of Instagram posts and capacity. It also ranks in the top five for its proportion of “stunning” reviews.

In third place, with a score of 6.38 out of 10, is the Red Bull Ring. The circuit is renowned for having one of the most difficult first corners in Formula One, the Niki Lauda Curve. Thanks to its proximity to the home straight and wide runoff, drivers try risky manoeuvres which thrill spectators. The track ranks second for its proportion of "stunning" reviews and third for its total Instagram posts.

The Nürburgring also ranks first as the most beautiful historic race track. The circuit no longer hosts Formula One events, but petrolheads who want to experience the rich history of the Nürburgring can visit on track days. A lap around the Nürburgring costs racing enthusiasts £25.

