Sign up for Northampton Hope Centre's family cycle ride to help people living in poverty

Northampton Hope Centre is urging families to sign up to support those living in poverty by simply cycling around the bike track at Salcey Forest.

The anti-poverty charity wants families to sign up to its Ride for Hope Family Cycle Ride on Sunday May 15 to see how far participants can cycle between them in one day – using the 4.5-mile track in the forest.

The fee to sign up is £5.

Ride for Hope committee chairman Robert Whittle said: “The Family Cycle ride is a great way for families to get out in the fresh air in this beautiful Northamptonshire-based Forest… and raise funds for those living in poverty and those who are homeless.”

For adults looking to take on a longer ride on the day, you can take on either of an out of forest 20 or 40 mile routes with our Ride for Hope team guiding you.

Sign up here https://rideforhope2022familyride.eventbrite.co.uk