Towcester Evening WI held a very successful event on Saturday (10th) to highlight the importance of tackling climate change, food waste, river pollution and embracing recycling and sustainability to help build a better future for us all.
WI members were joined by local organisations to help share the messages and the community came together to learn how they can help with these issues. There was a lot of fun along with the educational aspect of the day. On Valentine’s Day we are hoping that everyone will be embracing green hearts instead of red ones and will be talking about how we can Show the Love for our world.