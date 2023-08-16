News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Seven exciting things to do in Northamptonshire this weekend as the sun is finally set to shine

There is plenty to do outside in the county this weekend to make the most of the better weather
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:52 BST

As the rain has finally halted - for now – the forecast predicts blue skies and sunshine in Northamptonshire this weekend.

Met Office is expecting highs of 23C in Northampton and Kettering on Saturday (August 19) and Sunday (August 20), with sun and sunny intervals throughout the days.

So after what has felt like weeks of almost non-stop rain, this weekend could be the perfect opportunity to finally get outside and enjoy what the county has to offer.

And there is plenty of events on this weekend from local fete’s to the return of the iconic Northampton Balloon Festival. There really is something for all the family.

Below are details of seven exciting events taking place in Northamptonshire this weekend.

There is plenty to do across the county this weekend.

1. Things to do in Northamptonshire this weekend

There is plenty to do across the county this weekend. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The iconic event returns to The Racecourse this weekend after 14 year hiatus. The festival will run from Friday (August 18) to Sunday (August 20), and will see a host of hot air balloons take to the skies, as well as a wide range of family entertainment, rides, stalls, refreshments and much more. Search 'Northampton Balloon Festival' on Skiddle to buy tickets.

2. Northampton Balloon Festival

The iconic event returns to The Racecourse this weekend after 14 year hiatus. The festival will run from Friday (August 18) to Sunday (August 20), and will see a host of hot air balloons take to the skies, as well as a wide range of family entertainment, rides, stalls, refreshments and much more. Search 'Northampton Balloon Festival' on Skiddle to buy tickets. Photo: Northampton Balloon Festival

Photo Sales
The local event was due to take place in July but it had to be postponed due to expected high winds. The weather is looking much better for the event this weekend. Taking place from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday (August 19), there will be live music, sporting activities, inflatables, face painting and more. Entrance is free, however organisers have set a suggested donation (see above for details), which will be donated to Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club's development fund.

3. Kingsthorpe Party in Rec

The local event was due to take place in July but it had to be postponed due to expected high winds. The weather is looking much better for the event this weekend. Taking place from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday (August 19), there will be live music, sporting activities, inflatables, face painting and more. Entrance is free, however organisers have set a suggested donation (see above for details), which will be donated to Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club's development fund. Photo: Facebook/Kingsthorpe Party in Rec

Photo Sales
The Kettering theme park will host the event on Saturday (August 19) from 10am until 5pm. There will be live performances throughout the day, Indian street food and the finals of Wicksteed's Got Talent. The event is free to attend and rides will be open with August's ticket offer of £1 per ticket.

4. Wicksteed Park's Summer Fete

The Kettering theme park will host the event on Saturday (August 19) from 10am until 5pm. There will be live performances throughout the day, Indian street food and the finals of Wicksteed's Got Talent. The event is free to attend and rides will be open with August's ticket offer of £1 per ticket. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonKetteringMet Office