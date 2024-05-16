Service from iconic Northampton church to be broadcast on BBC One this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
All Saints Church, in Northampton town centre, will be showcased on a national stage on Sunday (May 19).
In January this year, the church was contacted by the BBC production team to ask if they would like to be added onto the rotation of churches, which are used for live broadcasts of important services. Only a handful of services are broadcast each year, including at Christmas, Easter and on the Day of Pentecost, which is the 50th day of Easter.
Father Oliver Coss, from All Saints Church, says Pentecost marks the end of the Easter period, and is also often seen as the birthday of the church. He says it is an important day in the Christian year.
Father Coss, who will lead the service, said the church is “honoured, surprised and humbled” to have been picked for this weekend, especially as the live broadcasts are often hosted at big cathedrals across the country. The Easter service was held at Canterbury Cathedral and hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
With this in mind, Father Coss says a lot of preparation has taken place ahead of the service, even down to making sure the camera crew vehicles have the correct permission to park and getting special broadcast permission for the children who will be part of the service.
He said: “It is exciting and terrifying, but at heart, this is going to be a normal Sunday worship.
“It’s great to bring something like this to Northampton town as it has recently been changing and reshaping. It will show that the town has something very special to offer.
“We would love to invite as many people from the town as possible.”
According to Father Coss, around 50 camera crew members will begin arriving on Thursday (May 16) to begin setting up ahead of the broadcast on Sunday.
Doors open at 9.30am ahead of warm ups at 9.45am, with the service due to start at 10.30am.
Father Coss advises people to arrive early “before all the good seats are gone”.
The service will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10.30am.
