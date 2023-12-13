Series of candle lit concerts featuring tributes to Taylor Swift, Coldplay and more coming to Northampton
A series of candle lit concerts featuring tributes to Taylor Swift, Coldplay and more will be coming to Northampton.
Hosted by national events company, Fever, the concerts performed by string quartets or other musicians will take place December 14 and February 23, 2024 in two town locations.
Both the Orangery at Delapre Abbey and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will host a festive special concert, with music from classic Christmas films such as Love Actually, Home Alone, Elf and more.
Also in December there will be a tribute to Queen and then in the new year tributes to Taylor Swift and Coldplay, as well as ‘Best of Hans Zimmer’, which will be held across the two locations.
Fever said on its website: “Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Northampton.”
What is on where and when?
Candlelight Christmas: Love Actually, Home Alone & More – The Orangery at Delapre Abbey
Thursday December 14 and Saturday December 16. Performances at 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm on both days.
Candlelight Christmas: Love Actually, Home Alone & More – Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
Saturday December 16, Thursday December 21 and Friday December 22 (although performances on this date are sold out). Shows at 4pm, 6pm and 8.30pm on Saturday and 6pm and 8.30pm on Thursday.
Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen – Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
Wednesday December 20. Performances at 6pm ad 8.30pm (although the later show is sold out).
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer – The Orangery at Delapre Abbey
Friday January 12, 2024. Performances at 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm.
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift – The Orangery at Delapre Abbey
Saturday January 13, 2024 and Friday January 26, 2024. Performances at 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm on both days.
Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay - Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
Friday January 19, 2024, Saturday January 20, 2024 and Friday February 23, 2024. Performances at 6pm and 8.30pm on all three dates.
Tickets range from £21 to £51.
More information and tickets can be found on the Fever website.