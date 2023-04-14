See in the Spring by picking your own tulips at this family-run Northampton farm

What is a better way to celebrate the arrival of Spring than with freshly picked tulips?

Overstone Grange Farm, in Northampton, is renowned for their Sunflower fields in the summer and their pick your own pumpkin events in the Autumn. With the arrival of Spring comes their popular pick your own tulip festival, which promises more than 40 varieties of tulips to choose from, and it launches this weekend.

Farm co-owner, Lucy Harris, told Chronicle & Echo: “Spring has been hiding this year but the weather is hopefully starting to pick up and what better way to celebrate than surrounded by beautiful coloured tulips enjoying the great Northamptonshire countryside?”

Pick your own tulips this Spring at Overstone Grange Farm in Northampton.

Visitors will be able to cut tulips of all shapes, colours and sizes straight from the farm’s many-hued field, which has around 100,000 bulbs in the ground. There will be plenty of variety to choose from.

Please note that not all rows of tulips will be in flower at the same time due to the nature of how they bloom.

Tulip-pickers are advised to bring something to cut the tulips with. Dogs are not permitted.

Alongside tulip-picking, children can enjoy the farm’s play pitch with a bale tower, sandpits, swing and games. There is even a fluffy tail trial for the more adventurous young visitors to embark on with a tasty treat on completion.

There are more than 40 different varieties of tulips to choose from.

The Roaming Giraffe will also be on hand to serve up refreshments - and even ice cream if the weather is kind.

Tickets are available to book now on Overstone Grange Farm’s website. Eight tulips cost £5 and 18 stems cost £10. The farm will be open on April 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and May 1.

Overstone Grange is also running a Special Educational Needs (SEN) session from 10am to 12pm on Sunday, April 23.

The farm is situated in Kettering Road, located off the A43 between Moulton and Holcot.