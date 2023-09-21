Running duo join The Amazing Northampton Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vehicle leasing company’s managing director Scott Norville and account manager Tom Bailey took part in the inaugural event, raising charity cash for Silverstone Leasing’s deserving chosen charity, Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Operations manager Ryan Bishop was unable to run due to an injury, however donated his time to hand out cold drinks to those in the race.

More than 1,900 runners participated in the inaugural event, which was sponsored by Silverstone Leasing and saw entrants take a grand tour of everything great in Northampton in three different races – the half marathon, the half marathon relay or a three miler.

Tom Bailey (left) and Scott Norville (right) in The Amazing Northampton Run

Silverstone Leasing’s eye-catching branding could be spotted along the brand new 13.1 mile closed-road route, which is a redesign of the old Northampton half marathon, saw racers travel through beautiful parks, along the riverside and past local sporting venues to create an apt shoe-shaped course which gives a nod to the town’s rich footwear heritage.

Silverstone Leasing is an award-winning car and van leasing broker offering business and personal leasing in Northampton. Operating since 2012, the customer centric firm offer a bespoke selection of vehicle finance packages to choose from, making them one of the most competitive leasing brokers in the UK.

The team regularly give back to the local community, sponsoring a grassroots football team, as well as Northampton Town FC, and hosting an annual charity football tournament, Silverstone Soccer, also in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Scott took part in a half marathon last year and despite recovering from a torn hamstring injury earlier this year, was keen to train for The Amazing Northampton Run.

He said: “We are proud to be based in Northampton and contribute to the local economy and wider community and it is important to us to support local events such as this one.

“The Amazing Northampton Run was brilliantly organised and showcased the best of Northampton. I was delighted to see such a great turnout for the first event and we look forward to taking part again next year!”

For more information about The Amazing Northampton Run, visit www.theamazingnorthamptonrun.co.uk