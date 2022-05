Northamptonshire County Royal British Legion will hold a Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance for 100 years of The Royal British Legion and the 77th Anniversary of V E Day.

The service, which is open to all, is at 4pm on Sunday May 8 at All Saints Church in Northampton.

“We look back to our foundation on which we have built these past 100 years and forward to the future still continuing to look after service veterans and their dependants,” a spokesperson said.