Romance, history and grandeur: Northampton heritage site showcases 2024 wedding season

On Sunday, 19th November the Abbey will be opening its doors for its Wedding Showcase and showcasing everything it has to offer happy couples next year.

Couples seeking to tie the knot in 2024 and beyond – along with friends and families - will be able to explore the house and grounds and get a taste and flavour for all the options – whether they are thinking of outdoor wedding in the flower-filled Walled Garden, an intimate ceremony in the historic house, a marquee on the Abbey’s lawns or a mixture of all three.

This Wedding Showcase, which is free to enter, will take place form 11am to 3pm, with a glass of prosecco and canapes on arrival. Delapré Abbey limits its weddings to 25 a year. With around a dozen dates already booked up, this will be a unique opportunity for couples to explore their options and perhaps even reserve a date for their special day.

A happy couple at Delapré Abbey – photograph courtesy of Sky Photography

Adele Roulston-Bates, Weddings and Event Executive at Delapré Abbey, said: “Come and see us for yourself and discover the true magic of Delapré Abbey. Here, with our talented wedding and events team to help you at every step, you can enjoy a wedding that perfectly suits your wish list, budget, theme and vision.

“Pop along to our Wedding Showcase and you’ll see that we have several stunning spaces to choose from, including the historic splendour of our Library, which offers stunning views of the Abbey’s grounds and is a popular choice for wedding ceremonies and the exchange of vows.

“Couples can also choose from the history and romance of our Salon, Drawing Room or grand Dining Room and enjoy everything in one place, from the ceremony and breakfast, right through to an evening reception complete with an award-winning menu.

“We are particularly excited to show guests our new wedding accommodation, tucked alongside the Abbey’s main house, which means bridal parties can now stay onsite ahead of their big day.”

Complete with painted ceilings and rolling parkland views, Delapré Abbey is a stunning Grade II listed house nestled in 550 acres of green space on the edge of Northampton, in the heart of the UK.