REVEALED: The ten best hikes and walks around Northampton as chosen by Komoot

The ten best hikes and walks around Northampton as chosen by Komoot

By Stewart Carr
Published 21st Jun 2024, 09:06 BST
We look at the ten best hikes and walks in Northampton selected by Komoot

With its pretty undulating countryside, Northamptonshire is one of the gems in Britain’s countryside.

In and around Northampton are a series of walks – perfect for a quiet stroll or a more vigorous hike for fitness buffs.

Here, we count down the ten best walks and hikes around town as chosen by active route planning website Komoot, which has detailed maps and pictures available on its site.

1. Ten best hikes and walks around Northampton

This walk is just over two miles long and encompasses a walk from Delapre Abbey around its nearby lake

2. Delapre Abbey loop from Far Cotton

This walk from Brackmills around the River Nene's moorings takes a little over three and a half miles and is suitable for fitness beginners

3. River Nene narrowboat moorings loop from Blackmills

This walk from Pineham village loops around the field of Upton Mill and is just under two miles in length

4. Upton Mill loop from Pineham village

