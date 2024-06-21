REVEALED: The ten best hikes and walks around Northampton as chosen by Komoot

With its pretty undulating countryside, Northamptonshire is one of the gems in Britain’s countryside.
In and around Northampton are a series of walks – perfect for a quiet stroll or a more vigorous hike for fitness buffs.
1. Ten best hikes and walks around Northampton
We look at ten walks and hikes around Northampton selected by trail website KomootPhoto: Google Streetview
2. Delapre Abbey loop from Far Cotton
This walk is just over two miles long and encompasses a walk from Delapre Abbey around its nearby lakePhoto: Google Streetview
3. River Nene narrowboat moorings loop from Blackmills
This walk from Brackmills around the River Nene's moorings takes a little over three and a half miles and is suitable for fitness beginnersPhoto: Google Streetview
4. Upton Mill loop from Pineham village
This walk from Pineham village loops around the field of Upton Mill and is just under two miles in lengthPhoto: Google Streetview