REVEALED: The ten best hikes and walks around Northampton as chosen by Komoot

With its pretty undulating countryside, Northamptonshire is one of the gems in Britain’s countryside.

In and around Northampton are a series of walks – perfect for a quiet stroll or a more vigorous hike for fitness buffs.

Here, we count down the ten best walks and hikes around town as chosen by active route planning website Komoot, which has detailed maps and pictures available on its site.

Ten best hikes and walks around Northampton We look at ten walks and hikes around Northampton selected by trail website Komoot

Delapre Abbey loop from Far Cotton This walk is just over two miles long and encompasses a walk from Delapre Abbey around its nearby lake

River Nene narrowboat moorings loop from Blackmills This walk from Brackmills around the River Nene's moorings takes a little over three and a half miles and is suitable for fitness beginners

Upton Mill loop from Pineham village This walk from Pineham village loops around the field of Upton Mill and is just under two miles in length