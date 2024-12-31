REVEALED: The nine best hikes and walks around Northampton for New Year's Day, according to outdoor specialists Komoot

Looking for the perfect way to kick off the New Year? Komoot, the outdoor route planning app, has highlighted nine of the best hikes and walks in and around Northampton.

Whether you're after a peaceful stroll or a more challenging hike, these routes offer something for everyone, from Harlestone Firs to Sywell Reservoir.

A Komoot spokesperson said: “Walks around Northampton explore a characterful market town in the heart of England. Nestled on the tranquil River Nene, its surroundings are as easy on your feet as they are on the eye, with flat riverside trails and pleasant park and woodland strolls.

“Nature lovers are well catered for by Northampton’s wetlands and nature reserves, and there are large wooded areas and gorgeous country estates to explore too. The town centre boasts plenty to keep history buffs interested, from its ancient churches to its famous Market Square, built after much of the town was destroyed by fire in the 17th century.

“As you would expect from an attractive town in the very centre of the country, hikes around Northampton are varied and always interesting. Easily reached from many of England’s population centres, the town makes for a great change of scenery, while its peaceful riverside trails are the perfect escape from everyday cares.”

The best walks and hikes around Northampton Komoot, the outdoor route planning app, has highlighted nine of the best hikes and walks in and around Northampton.

Upton Mill loop from Upton This intermediate hike, according to Komoot, covers a distance of 5.89 miles, takes around 2 hours to complete, and has an average pace of 2.5 mph with an elevation gain of 50 feet. It requires good fitness and features easily accessible paths, making it suitable for all skill levels.

River Nene narrowboat moorings loop from Brackmills According to Komoot, this easy hike covers a distance of 3.69 miles, takes around 1.5 hours to complete, and has an average pace of 2.5 mph with an elevation gain of 50 feet. It is great for any fitness level, with easily accessible paths and is suitable for all skill levels.

Abington Park loop According to Komoot, the Wonderful Abington Park loop in Northampton is an easy hike that covers a distance of 3.29 miles, takes around 1 hour and 24 minutes to complete, and has an average pace of 2.4 mph with an elevation gain of 150 feet. It is great for any fitness level, featuring easily accessible paths and is suitable for all skill levels.