REVEALED: 13 comedy gigs coming to Northampton this year

Northampton is bussing with live entertainment throughout the year, with no shortage of theatres and music venues.

But the town is also a well-travelled stopping point on the comedy circuit, and plays host to the UK’s biggest jokers.

Here, we look at 10 comedy gigs coming to Northampton this year.

1 . May 30 - Nick Page at the Funhouse Comedy Club, Blisworth Comedian Nick Page will be headlining as the Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, on May 30 from 8.30pm. Photo: Publicity Photo Sales

2 . May 30 - Fiona Allen at the Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton Double Emmy-award winner and Smack The Pony star Fiona Allen brings her one-woman show to the Royal & Derngate Theatre on Thursday, May 30, from 8pm Photo: Publicity Photo Sales

3 . June 5 - Edinburgh Fringe previews at the Comedy Crate, Waterside bar Comedians Peter Rethinasamy and Alexandra Haddow unleash their Edinburgh Fringe performances at the University of Northampton's Waterside Bar at 7pm on June 5 Photo: Publicity Photo Sales

4 . June 21 - James Acaster at the Royal & Derngate Theatre (sold out) James Acaster brings his unique brand of comedy to the Royal & Derngate Theatre for three sold-out shows beginning on June 21 Photo: Publicity Photo Sales