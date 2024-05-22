REVEALED: 12 fun-filled places to take children in Northamptonshire this summer

By Stewart Carr
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:39 BST
Are you looking for places to take the kids this summer?

From treetop adventures to the motorsport thrills, there’s no shortage of things to do in Northamptonshire.

As the summer holidays are fast approaching, we’ve whittled down a list of 12 fun-filled family days out in and around the county.

Do you know a perfect place to take the family that we’ve missed? Email [email protected].

There are plenty of things to do with your little ones this summer.

1. Fun-filled family activities in Northamptonshire

There are plenty of things to do with your little ones this summer. Photo: Various

Just outside Northampton, in the gardens of Holdenby House, Icarus Falconry offers customers the chance to indulge in one of England's most noble sports. The site is home to several breeds of owl, hawks and the critically endangered hooded vulture

2. Icarus Falconry

Just outside Northampton, in the gardens of Holdenby House, Icarus Falconry offers customers the chance to indulge in one of England's most noble sports. The site is home to several breeds of owl, hawks and the critically endangered hooded vulture

Visitors to Catanger Farm in Weedon Lois near Towcester have given rave reviews about the site's "magical" llama enclosure, a perfect day out for the family. The site is open all year but bookings must be made in advance on its website - https://www.llamatrekking.co.uk/

3. Catanger Llamas

Visitors to Catanger Farm in Weedon Lois near Towcester have given rave reviews about the site's "magical" llama enclosure, a perfect day out for the family. The site is open all year but bookings must be made in advance on its website - https://www.llamatrekking.co.uk/

Nestled in the heart of Kettering, Wicksteed Park has been open since 1921 and lives up to its reputation as one of Britain's best play parks full of amazing rides

4. Wicksteed Park

Nestled in the heart of Kettering, Wicksteed Park has been open since 1921 and lives up to its reputation as one of Britain's best play parks full of amazing rides

