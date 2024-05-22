From treetop adventures to the motorsport thrills, there’s no shortage of things to do in Northamptonshire.
As the summer holidays are fast approaching, we’ve whittled down a list of 12 fun-filled family days out in and around the county.
1. Fun-filled family activities in Northamptonshire
2. Icarus Falconry
Just outside Northampton, in the gardens of Holdenby House, Icarus Falconry offers customers the chance to indulge in one of England's most noble sports. The site is home to several breeds of owl, hawks and the critically endangered hooded vulture Photo: Icarus Falconry
3. Catanger Llamas
Visitors to Catanger Farm in Weedon Lois near Towcester have given rave reviews about the site's "magical" llama enclosure, a perfect day out for the family. The site is open all year but bookings must be made in advance on its website - https://www.llamatrekking.co.uk/ Photo: TripAdvisor
4. Wicksteed Park
Nestled in the heart of Kettering, Wicksteed Park has been open since 1921 and lives up to its reputation as one of Britain's best play parks full of amazing rides Photo: Wicksteed Park