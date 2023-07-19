The event will take place on Wednesday, 9 August, at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Hawke Road (NN11 4LJ) between 10am and 2pm, and aims to provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the work of our Emergency Services and the West Northants Community Safety Partnership (CSP).

Visitors can enjoy a range of fun activities, from battling in sumo suits, to having a go at hockey, and viewing demonstrations from Emergency Services. There will also be a range of stalls and games, free refreshments, and a chance to see police and fire vehicles up-close.

There will also be information stands from a range of organisations including Northamptonshire Police, RE-Solve, the Emergency Service Cadets, GYM (Guiding Young Minds), Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Mind, Daventry Leisure Centre, Community First Responders, local housing associations and many more, as well as information around support, activities and clubs available in Daventry.

The event has been organised by the CSP under the Daventry Operation Unite banner, which includes Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Daventry Town Council, Cummins, DSLV and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “The aim of the event is to provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the work of our Community Safety Partnership (CSP) and chat to members of our Emergency Services teams.

“There are lots of fun, free activities for people to get involved in, so it's great for families who are looking for an affordable way to keep children entertained during the school summer holidays, but of course it's also an excellent opportunity for us to meet and engage with local residents and showcase the range of support that is on offer from organisations across West Northants.”

More information around the CSP and full list of partners can be found on the CSP webpage.