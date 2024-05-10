Residents invited to Annual Northampton Town Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of the Northampton parish area are invited to attend the Annual Town Meeting, taking place on Tuesday, 28th May, at 6pm in the Court Room of the Guildhall, St Giles' Square, Northampton.

The two-hour meeting, also known as the ‘Town Electors Meeting’, is hosted by Northampton Town Council and open to all those on the electoral roll in the Northampton parish, providing an opportunity for the public to put questions to the council and guest speakers.

The incoming Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, will host the meeting and opening proceedings with a presentation of the council’s annual report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those attending will be able to hear presentations from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, who will give an overview of their work in the town and Evolve Estates, the new managers of the Grosvenor Shopping centre, who will outline their plans for the centre’s development.

The Northampton Guildhall

A representative from Voi Scooters is also set to give a talk on the latest safety improvements to their fleet of E-scooters, which include a review of speed controls and improved visibility at night.

Stuart Carter, the Clerk of Northampton Town Council, said: "This meeting is a chance for residents to learn more about the work of the town council and discuss matters of interest or concern.

“We have some interesting speakers attending, who will be happy to answer any questions and we’re really excited to welcome some of our grant recipients to this year’s meeting this year too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The town council is still a relatively new organisation, so we are keen to get feedback from our residents and communities, to help us support them more in the future."

Representatives from local youth charity The Lowdown and the Northampton Film Festival, a not-for-profit film making organisation who champion creativity in the town, will also join the meeting, to talk about the projects they have delivered as a result of town council funding.