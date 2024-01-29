Residents at care home lend their ears to live music
Northampton Sings are made up of all local singers who get together each week to share their love of music. They rehearse weekly and perform together as often as they can. All performances are charity based fundraisers. At present they are fundraising for a new Northampton based charity called Northants Parkinsons People!
The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of cheese and wine to be enjoyed during the event.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.