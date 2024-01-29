News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Residents at care home lend their ears to live music

Residents and guests at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home. Local group, Northampton Sings from Northampton performed a selection of music that they regularly perform in the venues all across the town.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northampton Sings are made up of all local singers who get together each week to share their love of music. They rehearse weekly and perform together as often as they can. All performances are charity based fundraisers. At present they are fundraising for a new Northampton based charity called Northants Parkinsons People!

The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of cheese and wine to be enjoyed during the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”

Most Popular
    Northampton Sings ChoirNorthampton Sings Choir
    Northampton Sings Choir

    Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

    Related topics:ResidentsNorthampton