Residents at care home lend their ears to live music

Northampton Sings are made up of all local singers who get together each week to share their love of music. They rehearse weekly and perform together as often as they can. All performances are charity based fundraisers. At present they are fundraising for a new Northampton based charity called Northants Parkinsons People!

The hospitality team at the home provided a spread of cheese and wine to be enjoyed during the event.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one was one of our favourites.”

Northampton Sings Choir