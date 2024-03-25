Resident to run London Marathon in support of Alzheimer's Research UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy Seaman has shared her motivations behind this ambitious endeavor. "My father's struggle with Alzheimer's has been incredibly difficult for our family. It's a heartbreaking journey to witness someone you love gradually lose pieces of themselves to this disease. I want to do everything I can to support research efforts towards finding a cure or effective treatments."

Training for a marathon is no small feat, especially for a busy mother balancing family responsibilities. However, Amy remains undeterred in her commitment to the cause. "The training has been challenging, but knowing that every step I take brings us closer to advancements in Alzheimer's research keeps me motivated. I'm determined to make a difference."

Alzheimer's Research UK is the UK's leading dementia research charity, dedicated to funding pioneering scientific initiatives aimed at understanding, treating, and ultimately curing dementia. Every pound raised by Amy will contribute to vital research projects that offer hope to millions affected by the disease worldwide.

Amy Seaman Alzheimer's Research UK

As the London Marathon approaches, the community rallies behind Amy, offering words of encouragement and support. Many have already pledged donations to Alzheimer's Research UK in honor of Amy's remarkable endeavor.

"We are incredibly proud of Amy and her dedication to this cause," remarked Stephen Jackson Colleague. "Her determination and compassion serve as an inspiration to us all."

Amy's participation in the London Marathon not only showcases the spirit of endurance and perseverance but also shines a spotlight on the urgent need for continued support for Alzheimer's research.

To show your support for Amy and contribute to Alzheimer's Research UK, you can visit her fundraising page

Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.