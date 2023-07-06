Plane enthusiasts will be pleased to read that the Red Arrows are due to fly over Northamptonshire later today (Thursday July 6).

Over the last few weeks, in Northamptonshire, we have been spoilt with plenty of sightings of the iconic jets as they make their way to various events and displays.

And there is more to come over the next few days!

The Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire today (Thursday July 6).

The team’s 640mph Hawk jets will be in the sky taking part in a flypast and practice display this afternoon. Then this evening, there will be a flypast at High Wycombe, which will see the planes overhead in Northamptonshire.

Taking off from RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire at 6.19pm and landing back there at 7.07pm, there will be two chances to see the planes in the county.

According to military-airshows.co.uk, the planes are due overhead in Weedon Lois at 6.33pm and then in Brixworth at 6.56pm.

Timings and flight plans may be subject to late change due to weather or other operational reasons.

