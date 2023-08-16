Northampton will get front-row seats for the Red Arrows buzzing across the county's skies on Thursday (August 17) — hopefully!

The world famous RAF aerobatic team are scheduled to whizz from near Market Harborough heading south over a number of villages before going directly over Kingsthorpe and the Lift Tower. But their planned flight was thrown into doubt after the squadron were forced to cancel an appearance at Cromer Carnival in Norfolk on Wednesday (August 16) at 90 minutes’ notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RAF statement said: “Unfortunately, today’s display by the Red Arrows at Cromer Carnival will not go ahead. This is due to unforeseen technical issues we are working to resolve but which will not be completed in time for the show. We regret not being able to perform but safety is our highest priority.”

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Northampton on Thursday (August 17)

Most Popular

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Northampton on route from their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire ahead of an appearance at the RAF Odiham families day and then displays at airshows at Eastbourne and Folkestone this weekend.

But you need to be quick — the 645mph Hawk jets will take just THREE MINUTES to cover around 35 miles across the county. Flight plans have them due to take off from Waddington at 1.15pm, passing Oakham at 1.23pm and Maidwell at 1.26pm and following the A508 before reaching RAF Odiham in Hampshire at 1.37pm.