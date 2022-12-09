News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ramping up the Christmas tunes at Skate Sunday in Brackley

South Northants Youth Engagement (SNYE) are setting up the ramps again for the Sunday’s skate session

By Debbie Murphy
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The youth provision charity for South Northants is busy creating some Sunday fun again with another round of free ramps and skating in Brackley.

Over the past two months, SNYE have partnered up with Team Rubicon to set up ramps and provide free skate coaches in the leisure centre car park at Brackley on Sundays.

Hide Ad

SNYE said: “We're really looking forward to this Sunday's Skate Session. It looks dry and sunny but cold, so please wrap up. We'll have two coaches from Team Rubicon and we’ll be getting into the Christmas spirit with Spectra Discotheques.”

Skate Sunday is free and there's no need to book
Most Popular

    There’s no need to book ahead and it's free.

    The sessions are:

    Hide Ad

    11am - 1pm for 5-9 years (beginners)

    1pm - 2pm for 9-14 years (beginners)

    Hide Ad
    Free coaches are available for some skate tuition

    2pm - 3pm for ang age (advanced)

    Hide Ad

    Councillor Bernie Tiller from Brackley Town Council said: “The skate Sunday project is a wonderful initiative, it gives youngsters of all ages a chance to try skate boards, scooters, in-line skates, supervised by experienced instructors.

    “At the last session I was really impressed to see two young girls turn up for the first time having never been on a skateboard before. By the end of the session both had pretty well mastered the basics. The smiles on their faces were wonderful to see.”

    Hide Ad

    There are just two Sundays left to have a go (December 11 and December 18) but SNYE are hoping to secure funds to continue into next year.

    Beginners and advanced skaters are welcome
    Hide Ad

    To find out more about Skate Sunday and other youth provision events and projects, you can visit their Facebook page.

    South NorthantsBrackley