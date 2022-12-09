Ramping up the Christmas tunes at Skate Sunday in Brackley
South Northants Youth Engagement (SNYE) are setting up the ramps again for the Sunday’s skate session
The youth provision charity for South Northants is busy creating some Sunday fun again with another round of free ramps and skating in Brackley.
Over the past two months, SNYE have partnered up with Team Rubicon to set up ramps and provide free skate coaches in the leisure centre car park at Brackley on Sundays.
SNYE said: “We're really looking forward to this Sunday's Skate Session. It looks dry and sunny but cold, so please wrap up. We'll have two coaches from Team Rubicon and we’ll be getting into the Christmas spirit with Spectra Discotheques.”
There’s no need to book ahead and it's free.
The sessions are:
11am - 1pm for 5-9 years (beginners)
1pm - 2pm for 9-14 years (beginners)
2pm - 3pm for ang age (advanced)
Councillor Bernie Tiller from Brackley Town Council said: “The skate Sunday project is a wonderful initiative, it gives youngsters of all ages a chance to try skate boards, scooters, in-line skates, supervised by experienced instructors.
“At the last session I was really impressed to see two young girls turn up for the first time having never been on a skateboard before. By the end of the session both had pretty well mastered the basics. The smiles on their faces were wonderful to see.”
There are just two Sundays left to have a go (December 11 and December 18) but SNYE are hoping to secure funds to continue into next year.
To find out more about Skate Sunday and other youth provision events and projects, you can visit their Facebook page.