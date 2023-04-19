Race for Life, organised by Cancer Research UK, is set to return to Northampton in July this year and participants will get a special medal to mark 30 years of the fundraiser.

This year’s races will take place over the weekend of July 29 to 30 with the Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy 5km back at Abington Park on Saturday July 29.

On Sunday July 30, there will be the 3, 5 and 10km races at Abington Park, which are open for all ages and abilities.

Race for Life in Abington Park in 2021. The fundraiser will be back in town this year.

There will also be a 5km race in Corby on Sunday May 21.

Cancer Research UK’s East Midlands spokesperson, Michael Jarvis, said: “We’d love as many people as possible across Northamptonshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life and now is a great time to sign up as you can claim 30 percent off the entry fee until the end of April.”

If you sign up for a race before April 30 and use the code SPRING30 you can get 30 percent off at checkout.

Mr Jarvis added: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across Northamptonshire: ‘Who will you race for?’

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, it’s literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance.

“But what is certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

The event which is Cancer Research’s biggest fundraiser has raised more than £920 million in the fight against cancer since it began.

There have been around 10 million participants in the Race for Life since 1994 with money raised funding cutting-edge research.