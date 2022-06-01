Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Northamptonshire’s 200-plus road closures from Abthorpe to Yardley Hastings

More than 200 roads across Northamptonshire will be closed for street parties, pageants and parades to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Local councils published an official list of streets from Abthorpe to Yardley Hastings which have applied for official closures between Thursday (June 2) and Sunday (June 4).

■ Thursday, June 2 —

Abthorpe, The Green. 2pm to 8pm

Aston Le Walls, Main Street, 10am to 6pm

Brackley, Lathbury Road, 12 noon to 6:30pm

Duston , Barnard Close, 11am to 11pm

Northampton, Lea Road, 10am to 11:59pm

Northampton. Kingsway, 10am to 11:59pm

Wollaston, High Street, 8pm to 10pm

Woodford, Church Street, 12 noon to 8pm

■ Friday, June 3 —

Aldwincle, Main Street, 11am to 5:30pm

Aynho, Charlton Road, 8:30pm to 10:40pm

Barton Seagrave, Fitzwilliam Drive, 2pm to 7pm

Brackley, Halls Lane, N/A

Brackley, Roman Way , 12 noon to 6pm

Braunston, Church Road and Harrow Lane, 11am to 4pm

Cogenhoe, Orchard Way, 12 noon to 6:30pm

Daventry, Kingston Close, 9am to 7pm

Denton , Main Street, 1pm to 10:30pm

Duston , Park Lane, 3pm to 7pm

Great Doddington, High Street, Chapel Lane and Doctors Lane, 9am to 9pm

Higham Ferrers, Linden Avenue, 2pm to 8pm

Hinton in the Hedges, Farthinghoe Road, 7am to 9pm

Kettering, Kirby Court, 12 noon to 9pm

Kettering, Shelley Road, 11am to 6pm

Kettering, Tailby Avenue, 3pm to 10pm

Kettering, Blake Court, 12 noon to 11:59pm

Kings Cliffe, Bridge Street, 12:30pm to 3pm

Lowick, Robb's Lane, 12 noon to 7pm

Marston St Lawrence, The Green, 3pm to 7pm

Middleton Cheney, The Avenue, 1pm to 11:59pm

Northampton, Marlestones, 11am to 4pm

Northampton, Wrenbury Road, 10am to 8pm

Northampton, Edinburgh Road, 12 noon to 11pm

Northampton, Shedfield Way, 11am to 11pm

Northampton, Sheerwater Drive, 6pm to 9pm

Northampton, Thirlestane Crescent, 11am to 5pm

Northampton, Rushmere Avenue, 12 noon to 9pm

Northampton, Fir Tree Walk, 12 noon to 10pm

Raunds, Rotton Row, 10am to 6pm

Wellingborough, Colwell Road, 1pm to 6pm

Weedon Bec, South Street, 10am to 9pm

Woodford, Church Street, 12 noon to 6pm

■ Saturday, June 4 —

Barton Seagrave, Lawrence Close, 12 noon to 10pm

Brackley, Saimons Close, N/A

Brackley, Banbury Road, 12 noon to 10pm

Braunston, Ashby Road junction with High Street and The Green, 1pm to 5pm

Braunston, Dark Lane, 10:30am to 12 noon

Brigstock, Hall Hill, 9am to 4pm

Brixworth, Pytchley Close, 12 noon to 4pm

Broughton, Glebe Avenue, 2pm to 6pm

Chipping Warden, Culworth Road, 9am to 23:59pm

Corby, Beatty Gardens, 1pm to 10pm

Daventry, Kings Green, 11:30am to 21:00pm

Denton , Main Street, 12 noon to 11pm

Desborough, Langdale, 3pm to 7pm

East Farndon, Harborough Road, 10am to 10pm

Gayton , High Street, 11am to 4pm

Geddington, The Woodlands, 11am to 11:59pm

Higham Ferrers, Hachenburg Place, 10am to 7pm

Kettering, William Street, 10am to 10pm

Naseby, School Lane, N/A

Northampton, Valley Road, 12 noon to 8pm

Northampton, Charnwood Avenue, 11am to 5pm

Northampton, Church Way and High Street, 10am to 5pm

Northampton, Melbourne Lane, 11am to 10pm

Northampton, Artizan Road, 11:30am to 8pm

Northampton, Greenfield Avenue, 10am to 11:45pm

Northampton, Huntsmead, 1:30 pm to 9pm

Northampton, Lichfield Drive, 12:30pm to 9:30pm

Northampton, Lowick Court, 12 noon to 9pm

Northampton, Greenfield Road, 7am to 23:59pm

Northampton, Drapery, Bridge Street, Mercers Row, George Row, Wood Hill, Abington Street, St Giles Terrace, The Ridings, Dychurch Lane and Hazelwood Road, 10am to 2pm. All parking suspended from 0:01am to 2pm

Old Stratford, Willow Green, 12 noon to 11:59pm

Old, Harrington Road, 3pm to 5pm

Oundle, Market Place, New Street and West Street, 7am to 9pm

Oundle , Milton Road and Blackpot Lane, 7am to 9pm

Oundle , North Street, St Osyths Lane, South Road, Mill Road, Stoke Hill, Benefield Road, Milton Road and Blackpot Lane, 7am to 9pm

Polebrook, Duke Street and Church Street, 9am to 7pm

Potterspury, Meadow View, 1pm to 7pm

Raunds, Ashfield Avenue, 10am to 10pm

Rushden, Arundel Court, 1pm to 11pm

Rushden, Rockingham Court, 2pm to 6pm

Rushden, Alnwick Close, 12 noon to 8pm

Sibbertoft, Berkley Street, 10:30am to 5pm

Slipton Main Street, 12 noon to 7pm

Towcester, Islington Road, 9am to 7pm

Wellingborough, part of Vicarage Farm Road, 3pm to 6:30pm

Wellingborough, Gilbey Close, 11am to 11:59pm

Wellingborough, Teal Lane, 8am to 11:59pm

Wellingborough, Chequers Lane, 12 noon to 10pm

■ Sunday, June 5 —

Abthorpe, The Green, 11am to 4pm

Aynho, Charlton Road , 11:30am to 6pm

Badby, The Green, 10am to 7pm

Brackley, Romulus Way, 10:45am to 11pm

Brackley, Old Town, 12:30pm to 2pm

Brackley, Blackbirds Close, 10am to 9pm

Brackley, Waynflete Avenue, 10am to 6pm

Brackley, Beech Drive, 1pm to 4pm

Brackley, Elm Drive, 7am to 12 noon

Brackley, Ellesmere Court, N/A

Brackley, Blencowe Drive, 2pm to 8pm

Brackley, Rose Drive, 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Brackley, Beech Drive, 10am to 11:59pm

Brackley, High Street, 1pm to 6pm

Brafield, Church Lane, 11am to 7pm

Braybrooke, Griffin Road, 12 noon to 6pm

Brixworth, Brackenborough, 12 noon to 5pm

Brixworth, Spratton Road between Northampton Road and Pytchley Way, 1:45pm to 4:15pm

Brixworth, Hunt Close, 12 noon to 6pm

Bugbrooke, Oaklands, 12 noon to 6pm

Byfield, Westhorpe Lane, 10am to 8pm

Charwelton, Chapel Lane, 9am to 6pm

Church Stowe, Main Street, 1pm to 6pm

Clipston, High Street, 8am to 8pm

Clopton, Main Street, 7am to 11pm

Corby, Leonardo Court, 10am to 6:15pm

Croughton, Park End, 12 noon to 2pm

Culworth, The Green, 9am to 6pm

Daventry, Curlew Way, 11:30am to 4pm

Daventry, St Augustin Way, 10am to 10pm

Daventry, Ashworth Street, 11:30am to 9pm

Daventry, The Westway, 11am to 5pm

Daventry, Cameron Close, 11am to 5pm

Daventry, Cross Street and School Street, 11am to 8pm

Daventry, Holden Grove, 11am to 9pm

Denford, Front Street and Child Street, 10am to 10pm

Denton , Main Street, 10am to 11pm

Desborough, Kingsley Avenue, 1pm to 5pm

Duddington, Todds Hill and Church Lane, 10am to 6pm

Earls Barton, Knights Close, 9am to 4pm

East Haddon, Main Street, 11am to 6pm

Eydon, High Street, 8am to 10pm

Finedon, Kenmuir Road, 2:30pm to 7:30pm

Flore, The Crescent, 10am to 10pm

Flore, The Green, 12 noon to 9:30pm

Glapthorn, Main Street, 9am to 6pm

Great Houghton, High Street, N/A

Gretton, Kirby Road, 8:30am to 6pm

Guilsborough, The Green and part of High Street, 10am to 6pm

Hanging Houghton, Manor Road, 3pm to 9:30pm

Higham Ferrers, Dryden Way, 3pm to 9pm

Higham Ferrers, Saffron Road, between Vine Hill Drive and The Hawthorns, 9am to 7pm

Irchester, Woodlands Road, 10am to 6pm

Irchester, Arkwright Road, 12 noon to 5pm

Islip, High Street, 1pm to 4pm

Kettering, Greenfield Avenue, 2pm to 8pm

Kettering, Park View, 12 noon to 9pm

Kettering, Pipers Hill Road, 12 noon to 6pm

Kettering, Linden Avenue, 12 noon to 6pm

Kettering, Lomond Drive, 12 noon to 4pm

Kettering, Hetford Road, 12 noon to 6pm

Kettering, Roundhill Road, 11 noon to 4pm

Kettering, part of Mill Road, 11 noon to 11pm

Little Houghton, Bedford Road between Lodge Road and No.51, 12 noon to 8pm

Middleton Cheney, Cheney Gardens, 12 noon to 3pm

Moulton, Church Hill, 12 noon to 6pm

Northampton, Covington Street, 1pm to 8pm

Northampton, Blackberry Lane, 9am to 7pm

Northampton, Ashburnham Road, 11am to 5pm

Northampton, Trevor Crescent, 1pm to 6:30pm

Northampton, Lady Winefrides Walk, 2pm to 5:30pm

Northampton, Hertford Court, 9am to 11pm

Northampton, Homestead Way, 1pm to 9pm

Northampton, Rookery Lane between Clover Lane and Plough Lane, 1pm to 5pm

Northampton, Meshaw Crescent, 10:30am to 9:30pm

Northampton, Birchfield Road, from Collingwood Road to Oakwood Road, 8am to 10pm

Northampton, Cedar Road, 11am to 4pm

Northampton, Lime Avenue, 12 noon to 6pm

Northampton, Southfield Road, 11am to 9pm

Piddington, Old End and Willoughby Way, 1:30pm to 8pm

Piddington, St Johns Way, 12 noon to 6pm

Preston Capes, Old Forge Lane, 10am to 6pm

Preston Capes, Church Way, 10am to 6pm

Raunds, Marshalls Road, 7am to 10pm

Raunds, Laywood Closure, 1pm to 5pm

Ringstead, High Street, 12 noon to 6pm

Rothwell, Harrington Road, Fox Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Bell Hill, Glendon Road, Columbus Crescent and back onto Glendon Road to Bell Hill, 12 noon to 1:30pm

Rushden, Sandringham Close, 10am to 6pm

Rushden, Prospect Avenue, N/A

Slapton, Slapton Hill, between Church Lane to Chapel Lane, 7am to 11:55pm

Staverton, Manor Road, Oakham Lane, Church St, The Green, 10am to 8pm

Thorpe Achurch, Lilford Road, 11:30am to 5:30pm

Tiffield, High Street North, N/A

Titchmarsh, The Green, 2pm to 6pm

Titchmarsh, Polopit, 10am to 11pm

Wellingborough, James Road, 12 noon to 9pm

Wellingborough, Second Avenue, 1pm to 9pm

Wellingborough, Malborough Avenue, 11am to 4pm

Wellingborough, The Drive, 9am to 5pm

Wellingborough, The Glade, 11:50am to 5pm

Wellingborough, Sandpiper Lane, 9am to 11pm

Wellingborough, Highfield Road, 9am to 9pm

Wellingborough, Castle Street, 11am to 6pm

West Haddon, West End, 11am to 10pm

Wilbarston, Church Street, N/A

Wollaston, London Road, 9am to 5:30pm

Wood Burcote, Wood Burcote, 12 noon to 8pm

Woodford Halse, Sidney Road, 11:30am to 7pm