'Putt'ing Families First
Home-Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and experts supporting families with young children through challenging times. Ruth Wright, trustee of the Montagu Street based charity said 'we are here for families when they need us most, because childhood can’t wait. Last year we supported over 235 local families in and around the Northamptonshire region. To the children and families, this support is priceless, however it costs the charity over £75,000 per year to provide compassionate, confidential help and support without judgement.'
Phil Cross, UE Group Commercial Manager added ' the help and advice Home-Start Kettering have given to local families is invaluable and, we as a company are proud and excited to lend our support. The day includes breakfast, fun competitions, a team 18 hole competition and dinner. Charity begins at home, so I hope local businesses in and around Northants will join us to support this fantastic cause.'
For further details on how you can get involved contact Phil Cross on 01536 334401 or [email protected]