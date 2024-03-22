PUNK: Rage & Revolution exhibition shortlisted for prestigious Museum + Heritage award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition has been the most visited temporary exhibition to date, seeing 55,936 visitors between 16 September 2023 and 3 March 2024. The museum is up against competitors including Leeds Museums and Galleries, Thackray Museum of Medicine, Garden Museum, and Historic Royal Palaces. The full shortlist can be viewed on the Museums + Heritage Awards website with the winner being announced on 15 May at a ceremony in London.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “The PUNK: Rage & Revolution exhibition has been a huge success and to see this recognised alongside other such respected organisations is a real achievement. Northampton Museum and Art Gallery has a strong following of supporters who have helped make this happen. Congratulations to the talented and dedicated team who pulled this exhibition together.”

The Museums + Heritage Awards celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions.

Anna Preedy, Director of Museums + Heritage Awards commented: “It's truly inspiring to witness the broad range of organisations featured on this year's shortlist, where small local museums stand shoulder-to-shoulder with globally renowned institutions. This diverse line-up beautifully reflects the rich tapestry of this sector, showcasing the inclusive and eclectic nature of our global cultural heritage.”