Pumpkin Farm Spooktacular due to open soon at Wappenham Farm

The spooktacular season has arrived and Wappenham Farm has created a visitor attraction that will leave you a little scared but full of the Halloween spirit.

If you’re brave enough, you can visit the farm from Saturday October 15, where you can grab a wheelbarrow and choose from a fantastic array of home farmed pumpkins. The farm reports on an assortment of sizes and colours this year, with huge white ones, traditional orange ones, small cute ones and ugly gnarly ones, so the choice is endless to find your perfect pumpkin.

Visitors also get the chance to follow the spooky trail around the farm to solve puzzles and to visit the huge tipi café for warming drinks and meals. Kids can climb the bale stack mountain, meet the farm animals and then see what spookiness awaits in the maize maze. The Halloween shop will also be open to find a pocket money trick or treat.

Spooky fun at Wappenham halloween season

For the super brave, Wappenham Farm will also be opening for twilight visits between 5pm and 8pm where you can make your way through the maze by torch light, with only the shadows to keep you company.

The farm will also be opening its Christmas shop on October 15, where you can find decorations and many new and unique gift ideas, where you could pick up some early Christmas presents, like Wappenham Farm’s own gin range which is now available

To find out more about this scary place, book - https://www.wappenhamfarm.co.uk/pumpkinfarmspooktacular.

