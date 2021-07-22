£1.50 funfair set to open in Northampton over school summer holiday

John Scarrott at the funfair in Sixfields in 2011

A popular £1.50 funfair is set to open in Northampton today (Thursday).

Sixfields Summer Funfair, in Walter Tull Way, will be open from 2pm until 10pm everyday between July 22 and August 1.

John Scarrott and Sons Funfair, the firm which runs the fairground, said on Facebook: "With over 50 rides and attractions there’s something for everyone at Northampton's biggest and best funfair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All rides just £1.50 per person all day everyday. All children that come in fancy dress will receive one free ride voucher."

Customers can also meet and greet 'princesses and superheroes' between 2pm and 6pm including Cinderella, Belle, Anna, Elsa, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Ironman.

The company has advertised the event as Covid-safe.