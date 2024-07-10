Programme revealed for celebratory Big Bronze Age Boat Build launch at Stanwick Lakes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historical boat regatta, a Viking longship and ancient food tasting are just some of the activities set to entertain visitors at a special event celebrating a two-year heritage project at Stanwick Lakes.

Volunteers at the nature reserve have spent more than 700 hours creating replica Bronze Age boats using ancient tools and techniques.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project will culminate on Sunday, July 21, with a special celebration of Northamptonshire heritage, including the launch of the boats on to the water.

The Big Bronze Age Boat Build has recently been shortlisted for the Marsh Community Archaeology Awards, supported by the Council for British Archaeology.

The awards showcase excellence in archaeology and celebrate the passion and dedication of individuals and the outstanding contribution of archaeology projects which create social, cultural and environmental benefit.

The boat project has been supported by Dr James Dilley, an experimental archaeologist and flintknapper specialising in the Stone Age and Bronze Age, who has worked with the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, The British Museum and Yale University.

More details have now been revealed about the launch event with the programme of events including lots of immersive and hands-on heritage activities:

11.30am: Bronze casting with Dr Dilley, with the creation of a bronze tool which will be the ‘ritual sacrifice’ ahead of the boat launch.

1.30pm: The log boats will be launched into the water with commentary from Dr Dilley, followed by a regatta where the Bronze Age boats will be joined by a variety of historical and modern water crafts.

Dr Dilley said: “The boat launch will be a spectacle. These boats haven’t been fully tested to this extent before, so while we hope they will work, there’s every chance we could end up in the water, so as well as being interesting, it might be funny to watch.”

Activities throughout the day will include:

Must Farm with Cambridgeshire Archaeological Unit: Learn about ‘Britain’s Pompei’, the extraordinary discovery of the Must Farm Bronze Age settlement

Viking longship

Natural dyeing and cordage with the Northants Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers

View medieval style coracle boats with Michael Brown, The Medieval Pilgrim

Ancient food: From Neolithic to Medieval, follow the historic eras of Stanwick Lakes with a timeline for your tastebuds

Children’s craft activities

Refreshments available all day.

The Bronze Age boat project has seen the construction of replica log boats that would have been a common sight on waterways more than 3,000 years ago. The volunteers made their own tools from scratch and tested out ancient construction techniques – just as their ancestors would have done.

Nadia Norman, Stanwick Lakes’ Heritage Co-ordinator, said: “The boat launch has been two years in the making, so we’re excited to be able to share more details of this special day which promises to celebrate the incredible heritage of our county and surrounding area.

“There will be activities and events suitable for all ages and we’d love to see the lakeside lined with visitors cheering the boats on and supporting the huge efforts of our volunteers.

“This is the first event of its kind that we’ve held here, as we look to make Stanwick Lakes a destination for heritage.”

The heritage work at Stanwick Lakes – which is an environmental charity – is made possible thanks to support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, allowing the team to explore amazing historical stories and deliver heritage projects.

The Big Bronze Age Boat Build project is part of a wider programme exploring this era, which launched after Stanwick Lakes received a grant of £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

The Big Bronze Age Boat Launch event takes place on Sunday, July 21, from 11am to 4pm.

Stanwick Lakes, located near Rushden in the heart of the Nene Valley, is accessed off the A45.