Proaction Martial Arts celebrates its 21st birthday!

They want to share a public thanks to their students and staff, past and present, as well as share their appreciation to the community for their ongoing support and engagement in their mission for lifelong learning and character development through martial arts and fitness.

Founded two decades ago by the chief instructor Mr Tom Nicholson, Proaction Martial Arts has grown from strength to strength, becoming a beacon of excellence in martial arts education across the country for both adults and children from the tender age of 4. What began as a humble venture two decades ago has grown into a formidable institution as they are proud to announce that they have expanded their reach and now boast over 15 clubs across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Leicester, and Coventry.

They have shared a message to their members past and present, "We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our dedicated students who have been the backbone of our success. Their unwavering support and enthusiasm have kept us going, and we couldn't have reached this significant milestone without them. It is with immense pride and gratitude that we PUBLICLY thank each and every one of our students, past and present, for their loyalty and commitment."

Proaction Martial Arts

