Preview - Oakley Point-to-Point - Brafield-on-the-Green - Saturday 2 March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centrepiece of the meeting is the Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Mixed Open Race, which has 13 entries. Star of the show could be David Kemp’s Cheltenham runner-up Rebel Dawn Rising, unraced this season but ready to run, having been due to make his reappearance last weekend. 11 of the 13 have Pointerform ratings of over 100, and five – Master Templar, Oscar Montel (an unlikely runner) Ragnar Lodbrok (about whom there has been talk of the Cheltenham Foxhunters), Red Maple and The Composeur – have already scored this season, the first three in Open company, while Red Maple is also entered in the Novice Riders race. Another to note is the improving Forest Chimes, who ran well on his reappearance on his first attempt in this grade. Tom Ellis pronounced course winner Master Templar an intended runner, saying, “He’s a strong stayer, in great form at the moment and has the benefit of a run.”

“He’ll think he’s been let loose with just 11st 2lbs,” laughed Fred Hutsby of Shoal Bay’s chances (son Tom claims 5lb in Opens). “He ran well at Cocklebarrow and, while he’s also in at Ampton, this is our preferred option, although he may want better ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten entries have been received for the Lifestyle Gates Conditions Race, for horses aged eight and over who have not won any race of a higher grade than a Restricted since October 2021. Despite these conditions, the entry has a quality look with several progressive types in the field. One such is Alan Hill’s highly-rated Coolagh Park, of who his trainer said, “The plan is to run – we picked out this race a few weeks ago. His form has been franked by Regatta De Blanc and Iskandar Pecos and last time he had to give 12lb to an improving mare. You could say I probably haven’t placed him well!”

Most Popular

Racing at Brafield-on-the-Green

Tom Ellis has entered two classy individuals – Benefaktor and Every Minute – both of whom missed last season. The former made an eye-catching reappearance while the latter has not run since April 2022. However, the trainer admitted that he is unsure whether either of the pair would run, having made entries across multiple meetings this weekend. Touch Tight was progressive last year and ran into a useful type on his reappearance, while Francesca Poste’s In Our Dreams and The New Kid would look to have better prospects in the Restricted, for which they are also entered.

The NFU sponsored PPORA Club Members Race for Novice Riders has seven entries. Jockeyship is often the key to these contests and Cian Murphy is one of the most promising youngsters around – he has already won on Red Maple, who he is due to ride again here, this season. Another winner in this grade is Cocklebarrow victor The Composeur, while Get Out The Gate was rated 120 under rules for Sandy Thomson but has not run for nearly two years. Last season’s Paxford winner Rizzardo is a possible runner and rider (and trainer’s daughter) Verity Taylor told me, “It looks quite a good race for him and so we want to run him, but we’re happy to wait if the ground is too soft.”

The opening contest is the Phipps Henson Maiden Race and 14 have been entered. The most experienced in the field are Elmdale and Karismatik, while at the other end of the scale, the term ‘promising youngster’ could apply to Maxine Filby’s Look At Mee and Michael Kehoe’s Kapman, albeit each with just one racecourse appearance under their belt – the former showed up well for a long way at Larkhill and may benefit from the assistance of serial champion Gina Andrews. Our John is the pick of the Pointerform ratings, while others who have shown up well to date include Phil The Sock, Emily Brooks’ Lockdown Ludo and Rockhamtom. Verity Taylor confirmed her mother’s Elmdale an intended runner, hopefully with Zac Baker on board. “She was my sister Phoebe’s ride last year, but she’s had a baby now, so we entrusted him to Zac at Garthorpe. It was a bit quick for him there, and hopefully he’ll come on for it,” was her verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Hutsby described Illico De Nuit – the mount of Gary Derwin – as, “A nice little horse, who came to us from Olly Murphy. He’s very buzzy and we’ll ride him up with the pace, His jumping’s improving, and he could be anything.”

Fifteen, the highest number of the day, have been entered for the Hatters Restricted Race. It should be a competitive contest, with six carrying a 5lb penalty, having already won in this grade – the change in the regulations this season allowing horses to win a second Restricted has made these contests more competitive. Alan Hill has Highland Glory and Learntalot entered and intends to run one, although he wouldn’t be drawn on which, saying only, “Learntalot savaged me in the stable this morning (!) which means he’s ready to run, but he’s also in at Didmarton.”

Multiple champion trainer Tom Ellis has three in, including the aforementioned Every Minute. Main Stage won at Horseheath last time, while the ex-rules Lunar Contact won an Irish point. Again, all are entered elsewhere this weekend. With every horse with pointing form being within a stone of top-rated Main Stage, according to Pointerform, it’s hard to pick a winner. Others with form in this grade include Bestfriend Barnaby, Dondiam, Jeux D’Eau, Mount Pleasant, Occupied – “I need to do some homework before making a decision if he runs,” admitted trainer Max Comley and Phillippa Taylor’s Ultra Viers (entered as a contingency in case the Hunter Chase at Leicester is abandoned), while Cash Or Card comes here following a Sheriff Hutton success when well-touted. (Told you it was a competitive race – I’ve managed to mention every entry except for Alan Creighton’s Dubai Dandy!)

The JRL Group Flat Race over two miles has attracted an entry of 14, of whom 12 are unraced. These contests often fall to trainers with a proven track record in such events – Max Comley won it last year and his Land Girl’s Luck has been knocking on the door this season. “She’s been running some absolutely blinders and it’s about time she had her day in the sun,” laughed Max. “She was third at Larkhill in a nice race – the winner has gone to Fergal O’Brien – then second there to a horse who also looks a nice prospect. The form’s working out and the flat track will suit, although I wouldn’t want much more rain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runforyourmoney runs in the name of Joe Hill whose father Alan also knows the time of day when it comes to flat races. He told me, “The horse is Joe’s project and he’s keen to run unless the ground is attritional. He’s a sharp little horse, who’s been going well at home.” Others to note – based purely on trainer record in ‘bumpers’ and young horse maidens – include Tom Ellis’ Anariza, home-bred by Sarah Faulks and “a definite runner”, according to her trainer, Four Out Of Five, Iconic Jack, Yorkshire raiders Liveyourbestlife and Modder River and Zloty.

As well as the point-to-point races, there will be two pony races, starting at 11.30 and a parade of hounds between the third and fourth races. There is the usual big screen for excellent viewing, plenty of shopping in the trade stand village and a family fun area with lots of activities for children.

Entrance will be £15 cash per person on the day – to include a runners sheet – and under 16s go free. Racegoers also have the option of the Forward Pass, which admits a full car with a special parking space for great viewing. Forward Passes are £55 per car and must be purchased in advance – please contact Angela Turner, [email protected]

Brafield-on-the-Green is a gently undulating, rectangular course on the site of a former aerodrome with sweeping bends and a 200-yard run-in. It has a permanent paddock and good viewing from the raised bank. Car parking is on both the inside and outside of the course.