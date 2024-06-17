'Potatoes flying everywhere' - TikTok viral Spudman to serve fans at Silverstone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spudman (also known as Ben Newman), who has 3.5 million followers on TikTok, wows customers with his mouth-watering jacket potatoes with a variety of toppings.
On Friday (June 14), the foodie, who is normally based in Tamworth, announced he would be taking his food truck on the road to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone between Friday July 4 and Sunday July 7.
Announcing to his fans on TikTok, Spudman said: “How I have kept this quiet for so long, I don’t know, but I have been dying to tell you this. Little secret, big secret, Spudman is going to Silverstone. We are going to the British Grand Prix, people. We are doing F1.
"I have been wanting to shout about this for so long, but I have had to keep my lips sealed while the deal is done, but we are going, it’s happening.
“I’m looking forward to making loads of content for you guys and Silverstone. We are going to do stuff on the food, we’re going to do stuff on the racing, we’re going to do stuff on the people, we’re going to do our usual freebie videos, and it’s going to be awesome. There’s going to be potatoes flying everywhere.”
Spudman also thanked Freeman Events Partners, who run the catering at the event and booked Spudman.
Stormzy, Rudimental and Pete Tong will all feature on the music line-up for the British Grand Prix.