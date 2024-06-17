'Potatoes flying everywhere' - TikTok viral Spudman to serve fans at Silverstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jacket potato food truck, which is TikTok viral, will be pitching up at Silverstone next month.

Spudman (also known as Ben Newman), who has 3.5 million followers on TikTok, wows customers with his mouth-watering jacket potatoes with a variety of toppings.

On Friday (June 14), the foodie, who is normally based in Tamworth, announced he would be taking his food truck on the road to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone between Friday July 4 and Sunday July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing to his fans on TikTok, Spudman said: “How I have kept this quiet for so long, I don’t know, but I have been dying to tell you this. Little secret, big secret, Spudman is going to Silverstone. We are going to the British Grand Prix, people. We are doing F1.

Spudman will be serving fans at the British Grand Prix. Photo: Spudman/TikTok

"I have been wanting to shout about this for so long, but I have had to keep my lips sealed while the deal is done, but we are going, it’s happening.

“I’m looking forward to making loads of content for you guys and Silverstone. We are going to do stuff on the food, we’re going to do stuff on the racing, we’re going to do stuff on the people, we’re going to do our usual freebie videos, and it’s going to be awesome. There’s going to be potatoes flying everywhere.”

Spudman also thanked Freeman Events Partners, who run the catering at the event and booked Spudman.