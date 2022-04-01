Popular £1.50 funfair returns to Northampton for the Easter school holidays - here's when it is open

A popular £1.50 funfair has returned to Northampton in time for the Easter school holidays.

Scarrott’s £1.50 Easter funfair is back at Sixfields north car park in Walter Tull Way between Thursday (March 31) and Sunday (April 17), but will be closed for two days on April 9 and 10. It will be open from 1pm until 10pm everyday.

Organiser, John Scarrott, said: "Northampton's best value funfair is back in town. With all rides just £1.50 each all day everyday with adult rides, children's rides, a funhouse, ghost train and stalls with prizes there’s something for the whole family.

John Scarrott at the Sixfields funfair in 2011

"Don’t forget our delicious fairground snacks including hot donuts, candy floss, churros, toffee apples, hotdogs, burgers, ice cream and more."

Other rides include dodgems, flying swings, twisters and more.