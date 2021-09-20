Popular physical activity game 'Beat The Street' launches in Northampton THIS WEEK

Beat the Street Northampton commences this week to get people to exercise more.

People of all ages are invited to ditch the car and get active as 'Beat the Street Northampton' gets underway in the town this week.

Beat the Street is a free, interactive game that encourages players to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives by rewarding teams with points and prizes the further they walk, cycle and roll. It launches on Wednesday, September 22 and will run until Wednesday, November 3.

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council and portfolio holder for housing, culture and leisure, Councillor Adam Brown, said: “We are delighted to bring this innovative and exciting game to Northampton and we can’t wait to see how far everyone is able to walk, run, cycle or roll as part of their daily exercise during the Beat the Street challenge.

“As a society we’re more aware than ever of just how important it is to ensure that we adopt healthy lifestyle habits such as making time for physical exercise and trying to travel in more active ways by walking or cycling.”

There are prizes for the teams that travel the furthest including vouchers for books and sports equipment. There is a total points leaderboard and an average leaderboard so there are opportunities for teams of all sizes to win.

Participants can also walk, cycle and roll their way to helping Cynthia Spencer Hospice to win up to £500. Organisers will set weekly mileage targets for the Beat the Street game; each will trigger a donation of £100.

Beat the Street was devised by GP Dr William Bird to make exercise and physical activity fun by introducing a competitive game element. The game has been played in towns and cities from the north of Scotland, to Eastbourne on the south coast.

Beeping and flashing sensors called Beat Boxes will be placed on lampposts around Northampton for the duration of the six-week game. Primary school pupils will be provided with fobs while parents and teachers will receive a card from the school so they can accompany children. The wider community can pick up a contactless card from a distribution point listed at www.beatthestreet.me/Northampton.

Players then travel between the Beat Boxes scoring points with their fobs or cards as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team.

Each week is themed with different activities to help participants get the most out of their Beat the Street experience. The game has recently been updated so that it is Covid-safe and contactless.

Beat the Street Northampton is brought to residents by West Northamptonshire Council, Public Health Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire Sport with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.