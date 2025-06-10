Popular paint and sip sessions to be introduced at Northampton town centre venue this month

Since 2019, Paintvine has brought people together through creativity and the business is described as “the UK’s leading paint and sip experience”.

A selection of popular paint and sip sessions will be introduced at a Northampton town centre venue starting this month.

With thousands of events hosted across the country, Paintvine provides a fun and welcoming space for anyone to explore their artistic side – whether that is painting a masterpiece or sculpting something unique.

The sessions blend creativity and social connection, making for an “unforgettable experience where you can sip, create and unwind”.

Paintvine will be hosting its popular sessions at The Optimist in St Giles’ Street, and they are fully guided and beginner friendly. There is no experience needed.

Paintvine’s creative officer Yusef Shennawi said: “We believe everyone has creativity in them. That’s why every session is taught step-by-step by a friendly, local artist – making it easy for complete beginners and fun for those with a little more experience.

“Attendees often leave amazed by what they’ve created and how therapeutic the whole experience can be.

“With brushes in hand and a drink nearby, this is the perfect way to spend an afternoon with friends, a partner or even solo. No pressure or judgement, just creativity, connection and a canvas to make your own.”

The upcoming events at The Optimist are planned from 2pm until 4pm on the following dates – June 14, June 28 and July 5. The three themes are Mount Fuji, bouquet of flowers, and starry night, and each session is priced at £32 per person.

All materials are provided and at the end of the session, attendees have a beautiful piece of art to take home and proudly display. There will be food and drinks available to purchase from the venue, in addition to the session price.

For more information on Paintvine’s upcoming events and to secure your spot, visit the business’ website here.