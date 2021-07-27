Popular Oktoberfest returns to Northampton this year for first time since 2018

A popular beer festival is returning to Northampton this year for the first time since 2018.

Oktoberfest Northampton will take place on October 16 at Beckets Park from 12pm until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm, organisers have announced.

Tom Cullen, from Oktoberfest Northampton, said: "We’re delighted that, after working closely with the events team at Northampton council, we can bring this unique event to the local area. We hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.

"It’s a great chance to celebrate and have fun with friends and family alike."

The festival will include traditional Oompah bands, live music and DJs, plus authentic German cuisine, bier served in Steins, and Bratwursts.

There will also be a range of other drinks available including cider, prosecco, spirits, and wine.

According to the organisers, there will be 'huge' unreserved bench seating areas, VIP tables for up to 10 people with waitress service and a gift for each person on the table.

Tickets will be available from around £10 per person, per session.

With demand expected to be very high, the organisers are keen to ensure local people are prioritised. As such, a sign-up period, which starts today (Tuesday, July 27), will be used to prioritise residents when tickets go on sale.

To sign up for tickets, visit www.oktoberfestnorthampton.co.ukPre-sale tickets, for those who have signed up, will be available very soon and reminders will be sent closer to the time.